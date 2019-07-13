



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – It’s going to be a beautiful summer weekend in the ‘Burgh.

Today’s weather will be a lot like it was yesterday — just a few degrees warmer with low humidity levels.

Pittsburgh is waking up to temperatures in the high 50s and low 60s, which is much cooler than the weather we’ve had the past few days.

There will be lots of sunshine today with a quiet radar.

WEATHER LINKS:

Current Conditions | School Delays & Closings | Local Radar | Weather App | Photos

An overnight sprinkle might come across I-80, but that should be all the rain the northeast part of the country will see.

Down along the Gulf Coast won’t be as dry as tropical storm Barry, not yet upgraded to a hurricane, is spinning out in the ocean. It’s expected to move in today.

We’re looking at quiet weekend, and Monday will be about the same as this weekend.

We’ll have three straight days of sun with highs in the mid to upper 80s.

Tropical storm Barry will make its way up to us later on in the week before we return back to dry weather.

Stay up to date with the KDKA app, which you can download here.