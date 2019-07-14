PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Immigration authorities are expected to begin conducting raids in nine US cities today, targeting undocumented immigrants who courts have ordered to be removed from the country.

While Pittsburgh is not among the cities targeted, there is still fear in the immigrant community about the Trump Administration’s policies.

Since news spread nationwide that these raids by ICE in major metropolitan cities would begin today, there is that fear for many reasons, according to the Emergency Response Coordinator Laura Perkins of Casa San Jose, a Latino outreach and resource center in Pittsburgh.

“Every person who comes to the US border either the land border or by plane can present themselves asking for asylum everyone has the International right as established by the United Nations,” she said.

The agency says the population of people they work with live largely in Beechview and the East End and are mostly new arrivals or first or second generation Latinos mostly from Honduras, El Salvador, and Guatemala.

Perkins believes the administration’s policies to send immigrants back in large number is inhumane.

She works with people and families when they have been detained by ICE and she says they come to Pittsburgh not only as undocumented immigrants but students and those with visas and victims of violence.

Perkins works with the ICE office in Pittsburgh and said the number of immigrants in Pittsburgh who are undocumented may be a small number, but there are large numbers comparably being detained here by ICE.