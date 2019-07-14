Filed Under:Child Death, East Huntingdon, Greensburg, Infant Death, Local TV


EAST HUNTINGDON TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) – State Police are investigating after they found a dead infant inside a house.

The Pennsylvania State Police Greensburg said on Twitter they responded to a housing complex just before 11:30 p.m. last night.

The infant was found inside the house on Gurley Drive in East Huntington Township.

The police say the infant was unresponsive and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Anyone with with information is asked to call 724-832-3288.

