EAST HUNTINGDON TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) – State Police are investigating after they found a dead infant inside a house.
The Pennsylvania State Police Greensburg said on Twitter they responded to a housing complex just before 11:30 p.m. last night.
PSP Greensburg responded to a housing complex 7/13 approx 2330 hours at Gurley Drive in E Huntington Twp. An unresponsive infant was found at the scene and pronounced dead.
We have an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information please call 724-832-3288.
— Troop A Public Information Officers (@PSPTroopAPIO) July 14, 2019
The infant was found inside the house on Gurley Drive in East Huntington Township.
The police say the infant was unresponsive and was pronounced dead at the scene.
Anyone with with information is asked to call 724-832-3288.