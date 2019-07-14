  • KDKA TVOn Air

CHRISTIANSBURG, Ohio (AP) – The State Highway Patrol says a 15-year-old boy riding a bicycle has been struck by a car on an Ohio highway and has died.

The patrol reports that Lucas Whitt, of Urbana, was riding the bicycle westbound in the eastbound lane of State Route 55 near Christiansburg in western Ohio’s Champaign County when he was struck about 10:30 p.m. Saturday. The teen was taken to a hospital where he died.

Troopers say the bicyclist was struck from behind by a car that was traveling in the westbound lane. The patrol says the driver of the car apparently was attempting to pass another vehicle and struck the teen.

The driver of the car that struck Whitt wasn’t injured.

The patrol says the crash remains under investigation.

