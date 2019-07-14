By Kristin Emery
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The sunshine is sticking with us for another day or two before tropical storm Barry makes its way to the ‘Burgh.

We’re 9 inches above average rainfall for this year and 3 inches above average for July. So, Pittsburgh definitely needs some time to try out.

Pittsburgh is waking up to comfortable temperatures. The high yesterday was 85, and today will see similar temperatures with a high of 83.

Despite Barry spinning down on the Gulf Coast, Pittsburgh will have another day or two of sun.

Right now, Barry is spinning at 50 mph. It’s going to turn into a tropical depression and head a bit to the right. It will reach us next week around Tuesday, which has a chance of p.m. thunderstorms.

There will be a chance of thunderstorms Wednesday, Thursday and Friday.

When Barry arrives, we can expect an inch of rain over two days.

