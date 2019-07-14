  • KDKA TVOn Air

ERIE, Pa. (AP) – Defense attorneys say a man and woman have agreed to plead guilty to third-degree murder in the death of an 85-year-old Korean War veteran found buried in a shallow grave behind a northwestern Pennsylvania apartment complex.

The Erie Times-News reports that court documents indicate that 34-year-old Antonio McLaurin and 29-year-old Elizabeth Taylor will enter the pleas July 23. Their attorneys said Erie County prosecutors are to recommend a sentence of six to 15 years.

An autopsy concluded that Vincent Force, who had been living with the defendants before he was found dead a year ago, died of malnutrition and bed sores. McLaurin’s attorney, Bruce Sandmeyer, said McLaurin agreed to plead to third-degree murder and abuse of a corpse. Taylor’s attorney, Gene Placidi, confirmed that his client received the same deal.

Information from: Erie Times-News, http://www.goerie.com

(Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

