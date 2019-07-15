  • KDKA TVOn Air

Filed Under:Ashland, Delaney Bogavich, Faithlyn Bogavich, Jeromesville, John Jeffrey Bogavich

ASHLAND, Ohio (AP) – Authorities say three children killed in an overnight house fire in rural north-central Ohio died from smoke inhalation.

Fire officials say three other people who were in the house have been hospitalized with what appeared to be non-life-threatening injuries.

The State Fire Marshal’s Office says the fire started on a front porch where there was an incubator.

Officials identified the children who died as 12-year-old Faithlyn Bogavich, 4-year-old Delaney Bogavich and 1-year-old John Jeffrey Bogavich.

The others injured included a 13-year-old boy.

The two-story house in Jeromesville was fully engulfed in flames when firefighters arrived at the scene about 70 miles (113 kilometers) southwest of Cleveland.

At least six fire departments responded.

