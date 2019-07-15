NEW CASTLE, Pa. (KDKA) – It’s been one week since the stabbing death of an 8-year-old boy in Lawrence County. Tonight, the community is gathering to celebrate the life of Markie Mason, who is being called a hero.

The man charged with stabbing the child is a previously convicted murderer, and the tragic death of the little boy has devastated the community.

As tonight’s vigil prepared to begin, there were intimate moments at Elham’s, a family-owned restaurant on East Washington Street in New Castle.

The immediate family and close friends of little Markie Mason gathered for a meal. A priest led the Lord’s Prayer alongside a picture of Mark surrounded by flowers and candles.

One week ago police say 8-year-old Mark Mason and his 7-year-old little brother were kidnapped by a man believed to be dating the children’s mother.

Police documents state 43-year-old Keith Burley Jr. of Edinburg, a previously convicted murderer, paroled only a few months ago, had an argument with their mother shortly before the stabbing.

The criminal complaint states Burley left the 36-year-old woman after that domestic dispute, took off with her young sons in the car and brought them to their High Street home.

Markie Mason was stabbed multiple times in his home after trying to fight off his attacker, according to State Police as witnessed by two teen boys home at the time of the stabbing.

The boys told police Burley ran from the house. He was arrested hours later in Youngstown.

Burley faces a long list of charges including criminal assault homicide.

Markie’s little brother was not harmed. He ran out of the house to try and get help for his older brother.

The little boy was in New Castle tonight for the candlelight vigil and balloon release across the road at Cascade Park.

Markie’s favorite color was red and all the balloons are colored red in his memory.