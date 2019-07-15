Comments
PITTSBURGH (KDKA)- Hundreds of Pittsburgh preschoolers have free books to read, thanks to the City of Pittsburgh’s Partnership with Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library.
The first shipment of books went out last week to 1,402 children enrolled in the program since June. Another 400 children have been added to the program and will receive their first books in the weeks ahead.
Age-appropriate books will be sent every month to members of the program from birth until the age of 5. All children receive Dolly Parton’s favorite book “The Little Engine That Could.”
