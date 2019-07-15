



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Police have arrested an 18-year-old in connection with the Fourth of July double shooting.

The Pittsburgh Police say they arrested Camerin Caldwell on an outstanding warrant for a shooting that took place inside the Agnes R. Katz Plaza in the Cultural District.

According to the police criminal complaint, Caldwell and a group of his friends were in a verbal argument with another group of guys over rap videos involving slander.

Police say when both groups ran into each other after the fireworks show, their argument turned physical.

Digital footage of the Plaza shows Caldwell raising his arm and firing several shots into the crowd. Two victims are seen falling to the ground in the video and Caldwell takes off with a gun in his hand.

A 16-year-old was shot in the head and an 18-year-old was shot six times.

They say the 18-year-old from the North Side turned himself in today at 4:15.

He is charged with two counts of criminal attempted homicide, two counts of aggravated assault, two counts of reckless endangerment and firearms violations.