PITTSBURGH (KDKA)– PennDOT announced that the I-579 Cap Urban Connector project will initiate development in Pittsburgh on Monday, July 15.
Today, at 7 a.m., marked the beginning of the estimated $29 million construction project linking the Hill District and Downtown areas together.
As construction begins, there will be long-term sidewalk restrictions in the following locations:
· Centre Avenue between Chatham Street and Washington Place – Sidewalk restricted to a ten-foot width
· Bigelow Boulevard between Chatham Street and Washington Place – Sidewalk restricted to a ten-foot width
· Washington Place between Bigelow Boulevard and Centre Avenue – Sidewalk will close to pedestrians
· Chatham Street between Bigelow Boulevard and Centre Avenue – Sidewalk will close to pedestrians
· Pedestrian walkway and tunnel between Chatham Street and Seventh Avenue will close to pedestrians
Roadways in these areas will remain open for motor traffic during daylight hours.
Temporary lane restrictions will occur as needed on Bigelow Boulevard, Centre Avenue, Chatham Street, and Washington Place weekdays from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. now through the end of July to allow crews to mobilize equipment and deliver materials.
PennDOT says it has created an email list for the crosstown traffic advisories and construction updates, to help keep motorists informed as work progresses.
Additional information is also available on the 511PA mobile app.
Federally funded drug trafficking route! Alright! Good thinking! Maybe less people loitering at Liberty Avenue bus stop now…