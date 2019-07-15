



WEST MIFFLIN (KDKA) — The Steel Curtain was taken out of service again Monday at Kennywood.

According to the park’s social media pages, the new roller coaster “is expected to resume ticking later this afternoon.”

According to Kennywood’s spokesman, the manufacturers of the coaster shut it down this morning “for some work.” He said it’s a standard practice that can happen with new attractions.

He said they hope to have it back is operation later today.

The Steel Curtain was unveiled on Friday and opened to the public on Saturday.

The ride also shut down early over the weekend due to technical difficulties.

