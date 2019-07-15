Comments
NEW JERSEY (KDKA) — Mascots can be great additions a child’s birthday party, but one involving the New Jersey Devil got a bit out of hand.
In what looks to be a recent birthday party, the New Jersey Devil’s mascot “NJ Devil” was taking part in a parachute activity with the children at the party, when he decided to run away from the group in a line for the windows at the front of the facility.
“Bruh, @NJDevil00 😭😂”
The mascot immediately regretted the decision by putting his head in his gloves as the room fell silent at the shattered window.
The Devils Twitter account sent a message to ask if their beloved mascot was alright after the incident.
“You good, @NJDevil00?”
Here is another view of the action from across the room.