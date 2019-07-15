  • KDKA TVOn Air

NEW JERSEY (KDKA) — Mascots can be great additions a child’s birthday party, but one involving the New Jersey Devil got a bit out of hand.

In what looks to be a recent birthday party, the New Jersey Devil’s mascot “NJ Devil” was taking part in a parachute activity with the children at the party, when he decided to run away from the group in a line for the windows at the front of the facility.

“Bruh, @NJDevil00 😭😂”

The mascot immediately regretted the decision by putting his head in his gloves as the room fell silent at the shattered window.

The Devils Twitter account sent a message to ask if their beloved mascot was alright after the incident.

“You good, @NJDevil00?”

Here is another view of the action from across the room.

