PITTSBURGH (KDKA)–A new law protecting Good Samaritans who rescue children locked inside hot cars is in effect in Pennsylvania.

The law, which Gov. Tom Wolf signed in May, protects Good Samaritans from liability if they believe a child is in imminent danger and they’ve made a good faith effort to contact the vehicle owner and emergency responders.

Last fall, Wolf signed a similar bill allowing police officers and first responders to enter a hot vehicle to save the life of a cat or dog. That law does not give citizens the authority to enter a vehicle by force.

You can view the list of states with Good Samaritan laws here.

