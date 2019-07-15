



PITTSBURGH (KDKA)–Pittsburgh Police are actively trying to find the person responsible for shooting Pittsburgh police officer Calvin Hall while he was off-duty.

Calvin Hall, 36, remains in the hospital in critical condition. He’s been on the Pittsburgh Police force for two years, assigned to the Northview Heights Public Safety Center. Before this, police say Hall worked for Braddock Police. Lt. Gov. John Fetterman, the former mayor of Braddock, remembers Hall as a strong member of the police force.

” He just did a great job for us. It was understood he wanted to advance in his law enforcement career and he applied to the city and after he was selected, they made a great choice,” said Fetterman.

Fetterman said Hall was on the Braddock police force part-time for about a year and a half. As for what happened Sunday, police said there was a party or parties going on, on Monticello Street in Homewood. Partygoers were inside and outside the homes when police said an argument took place on the street. Around 1:30 in the morning, shots were fired and that’s when Hall was shot multiple times. Hall’s cousin Darnell Coates said he witnessed the whole thing.

“I’m trying to break it all up and once everybody started dispersing, cause I thought it was over with,” said Coates. “I heard four gunshots. Pop, pop, pop, pop and he hit the ground.”

Police said Hall was in Homewood visiting friends when the shooting happened. Public safety officials say Hall is known for his dedication to the community and outreach as well as his upbeat, positive attitude.

“That’s exactly how he was in our community,” said Fetterman. “It’s a dangerous job. no one can ever forget that. Of course there’s an epidemic of gun violence all across America and here in our region, here in our state,” said Fetterman.

