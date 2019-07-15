PENN HILLS (KDKA) — Allegheny County Police say a suspect in a fatal shooting in Penn Hills is dead after a police officer returned fire, and struck the man at least twice.

It started just before 9 p.m. Sunday when police found a man shot dead inside a car in the parking lot of the Sharon Court apartment complex at the intersection of Frankstown Road and Graham Boulevard.

According to police, the 30-year-old victim was found in the driver’s seat of a car. He was wounded in the head and pronounced dead at the scene.

Witnesses told police they had seen two men wearing red clothing running from the scene, in the direction of a home on Frankstown Road.

Police say the homeowner was cooperative, telling officers there were four young men inside the home. She was able to get two of them to surrender.

Police say officers called to the two others still inside the home. One came out, but the fourth refused to surrender.

Officers then entered the home. Police say they found the man hiding in the basement.

Police say one officer gave him commands, but he refused to follow them. According to investigators, that’s when he opened fire and charged at a police officer.

Investigators say a Penn Hills officer returned fire, hitting the suspect at least twice. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Allegheny County Police and the District Attorney’s Office are investigating.

The names of the two men shot and killed have not yet been released. Police say the name of the officer involved is not being released either.