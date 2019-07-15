PITTSBURGH (KDKA)–Saint Sylvester School in Brentwood will not reopen for the 2019-2020 school year due to rapidly declining enrollment.
Bishop David Zubik, of the Pittsburgh Catholic Diocese, said arrangements are in place to help current students attend a neighboring Catholic school.
“As one who benefited from Catholic education as a student for 24 years and 13 years on the other side of the desk as a teacher and administrator in secondary education, I truly feel the pain of this loss,” Bishop Zubik wrote in a July 15th letter to parishioners, faculty and school families.
The Bishop’s decision to close the school, effective immediately, was made after consulting with the parish priest-administrator and parish leadership councils after enrollment dropped from 89 students in February to 57 currently.
A special celebration will be held to honor the legacy of Saint Sylvester School at a future date.