Filed Under:Bishop David Zubik, Catholics, Local News, Local TV, Pittsburgh Catholic Dicese, St. Sylvester School

PITTSBURGH (KDKA)–Saint Sylvester School in Brentwood will not reopen for the 2019-2020 school year due to rapidly declining enrollment.

Bishop David Zubik, of the Pittsburgh Catholic Diocese, said arrangements are in place to help current students attend a neighboring Catholic school.

“As one who benefited from Catholic education as a student for 24 years and 13 years on the other side of the desk as a teacher and administrator in secondary education, I truly feel the pain of this loss,” Bishop Zubik wrote in a July 15th letter to parishioners, faculty and school families.

The Bishop’s decision to close the school, effective immediately, was made after consulting with the parish priest-administrator and parish leadership councils after enrollment dropped from 89 students in February to 57 currently.

A special celebration will be held to honor the legacy of Saint Sylvester School at a future date.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s