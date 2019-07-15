Comments
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Pittsburgh Police are asking the public’s help in locating a 12-year-old girl.
On Facebook, the Pittsburgh Bureau of Police say they are looking for Ayla Kelley who was last seen at 3 p.m. on Sunday, July 14 in the Beltzhoover area.
They describe Kelley as 5 feet and 3 inches tall, weighing approximately 130 pounds. They say she has black hair and brown eyes and was last seen wearing a yellow shirt and blue jean shorts.
They report that she may be in the Carrick area.
If you have any information, you’re asked to contact Missing Persons detectives at (412) 323-7141.