PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Pittsburgh Police are asking the public’s help in locating a 12-year-old girl.

On Facebook, the Pittsburgh Bureau of Police say they are looking for Ayla Kelley who was last seen at 3 p.m. on Sunday, July 14 in the Beltzhoover area.

They describe Kelley as 5 feet and 3 inches tall, weighing approximately 130 pounds. They say she has black hair and brown eyes and was last seen wearing a yellow shirt and blue jean shorts.

They report that she may be in the Carrick area.

(Photo Credit: Pittsburgh Bureau of Police)

If you have any information, you’re asked to contact Missing Persons detectives at (412) 323-7141.

