



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — This dry stretch of weather won’t be lasting too much longer thanks to remnants of now-Tropical Depression Barry.

Today is expected to be our fourth completely dry day in a row, which would be our longest stretch of dry weather this year. But with Barry moving north, it’s not looking like we’ll make it to five days.

Barry is currently a weak tropical depression with sustained winds of 25 mph.

It is supposed to lose its tropical properties later on today, but Barry is still expected to be a rainmaker for many communities in the Midwest to Ohio Valley. Spotty showers and weak storms are expected Tuesday through Thursday. The reason, in part, will be Barry.

Our rain totals should only be modest.

The other big story is heat building as we head into the weekend.

At this point, it looks like the hottest stretch of weather so far this year will arrive beginning on Friday with a solid chance for three straight days in the 90s.

