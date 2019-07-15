  • KDKA TVOn Air

Filed Under:Allegheny County Police, Shooting, South Park Township

ALLEGHENY COUNTY (KDKA) — Police are investigating a shooting in South Park Township.

The Allegheny County Police announced Monday they were requested by the South Park Police Department for assistance in investigating a shooting.

Authorities said an 18-year-old male was shot while walking in the area of Brownsville Road on Sunday.

He was transported to the hospital and treated for a non-life threatening gunshot wound to his left foot, police said.

Anyone with information about this incident can call the Allegheny Police at 1-833-255-8477.

