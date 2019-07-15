



EAST HUNTINGDON TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — State Police in Westmoreland County have filed charges against a man in the death of an 11-month-old child in East Huntingdon Township.

According to state police, Derrick Bass, who also goes by the name Hector, is charged with homicide.

Investigators are searching for him now.

Bass, 29, is described as being 5-feet-11-inches tall, weighs 300 pounds and may have reddish colored hair.

UPDATE- Infant death Gurley Dr, E. Huntington Twp

Derrick Bass aka “Hector” is charged with Homicide of the 11 month child.

Anyone with knowledge of his whereabouts PLEASE contact 911.

He may currently have reddish hair pic.twitter.com/qczZQuqEAZ — Troop A Public Information Officers (@PSPTroopAPIO) July 15, 2019

State police said he may be traveling with two juveniles.

Derrick Anthony Bass 29 YOA 5’11” 300lbs (pic) has warrants for his arrest for theft. He may have reddish hair. Other known alias “Hector”.

May be traveling w/ 2 juveniles. Anyone with information please call 724-832-3288. pic.twitter.com/U9ZPKDxmlV — Troop A Public Information Officers (@PSPTroopAPIO) July 14, 2019

The infant was found inside a house on Gurley Drive late Saturday night. Police say the infant was unresponsive and was pronounced dead at the scene.

State police have scheduled a news conference for 11 a.m.

Anyone with information on where Bass is should call 911 immediately.

