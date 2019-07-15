  • KDKA TVOn Air

EAST HUNTINGDON TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — State Police in Westmoreland County have filed charges against a man in the death of an 11-month-old child in East Huntingdon Township.

According to state police, Derrick Bass, who also goes by the name Hector, is charged with homicide.

WATCH: State Police News Conference —

Investigators are searching for him now.

Bass, 29, is described as being 5-feet-11-inches tall, weighs 300 pounds and may have reddish colored hair.

State police said he may be traveling with two juveniles.

The infant was found inside a house on Gurley Drive late Saturday night. Police say the infant was unresponsive and was pronounced dead at the scene.

State police have scheduled a news conference for 11 a.m.

Anyone with information on where Bass is should call 911 immediately.

Stay with KDKA for the latest on this developing story.

