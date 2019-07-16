Comments
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A 15-year-old girl was shot in the abdomen in Bedford Dwellings.
Police say they arrived at the scene to find a 15-year-old girl with a gunshot wound in the abdomen.
They say she was conscious and talking to the police.
The scene of the shooting was the 2100 block of White Hill Drive. The shooting happened just after 10 p.m.
Officers were seen placing evidence markers next to bullet casings and taking photographs.
