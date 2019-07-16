Comments
BRACKENRIDGE (KDKA) — Law enforcement officials took a bank robbery suspect into custody Tuesday morning after surrounding a home in Brackenridge.
A heavy police presence converged on the intersection of 8th Avenue at Morgan Street after 9 a.m.
An FBI spokesperson says a bank robbery suspect barricaded himself inside a home there.
He eventually surrendered and was taken into custody.
Authorities say they will be releasing more information later this afternoon.
