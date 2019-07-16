  • KDKA TVOn Air

BRACKENRIDGE (KDKA) — Law enforcement officials took a bank robbery suspect into custody Tuesday morning after surrounding a home in Brackenridge.

A heavy police presence converged on the intersection of 8th Avenue at Morgan Street after 9 a.m.

An FBI spokesperson says a bank robbery suspect barricaded himself inside a home there.

He eventually surrendered and was taken into custody.

Authorities say they will be releasing more information later this afternoon.

