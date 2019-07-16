



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Pickles, a cat whose front paw was blown off by firecrackers, is making a recovery at Humane Animal Rescue.

The Humane Animal Rescue posted the horrific story on their Facebook page.

They say Pickles was brought into the shelter with a missing paw. Once they inspected the wound, they realized that firecrackers had been tied to her front paw with rubber bands.

The leg had become infected and infested with maggots.

“There wasn’t really any paw left. What was still there was barely hanging on by the rubber bands,” said Jamie Wilson, Director of Medical Business in the Facebook post.

“Her bone was exposed and she was severely dehydrated. I had to stop her from eating and drinking too quickly so she wouldn’t get sick.”

The Humane Animal Rescue said the best course of action was to amputate Pickle’s entire leg.

Pickles is only three years old, but she’s now expected to have a lot more life left to live. And she’ll soon be looking for her forever home!

She’s expected to make a full recovery, and when she does, she’ll be available for adoption.