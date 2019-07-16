



WAYNESBURG, Pa. (KDKA/AP) — The woman accused of taunting the Greene County Sheriff’s Office on Facebook is going to jail.

According to the Observer Reporter, 23-year-old Chloe Jones has been sentenced to one to five years in prison with credit for time served.

The sentencing was for three separate cases, in which she was charged with flight to avoid apprehension, assault and harassment, and theft of a motorcycle.

The Observer Reporter reports that Jones also told the court she is expecting a baby in September.

Earlier this year, Jones commented on a Facebook post by the Greene County Sheriff’s Office featuring her as one of the county’s most wanted.

She wrote “Do you guys do pick up or delivery-“ followed by four crying-laughing emojis.

She then got into arguments with other commenters and claimed she was at Ruby Memorial Hospital in Morgantown, West Virginia. Police there tracked her down, and she was extradited to Pennsylvania.

Her social media comments grabbed national headlines.

The sheriff’s office took to Facebook again, announcing her arrest. They said Jones “and her witty comments are taking a hiatus from our Facebook comments section due to the jail not having internet for her to use.”

