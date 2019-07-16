



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Former Allegheny County Elections Director Mark Wolosik has died.

The former division manager of elections in Allegheny County died Sunday at 65 years old, a release from Allegheny County said. He retired last September.

Wolosik is survived by his wife, Cheryl, his stepson, Jason, and a strep-grandson, the release said.

“Mark served this county for over 48 years beginning as an employee here when he was still in high school,” Allegheny County Executive Rich Fitzgerald said in a county-issued release. “He always worked in Elections, serving the last 17 years before his retirement as the division manager of elections. He prepared for and worked more than 100 elections and was never afraid to jump in to help others.”

So shocked to hear of sudden passing of Mark Wolosik, long-time & recently retired Elections Director in Allegheny Co. Mark knew everything about the PA Election Code and was an invaluable resource for me over the decades. Our deepest condolences to his wife & family. @KDKA pic.twitter.com/W8NhssvOMS — Jon Delano KDKA (@JonDelano) July 16, 2019

There are no arrangements, but a memorial service will be planned for a future date.

“He will be sorely missed by so many in the county, region and state,” Fitzgerald said. “We extended our deepest sympathies to Cheryl and the rest of his family during this difficult time.”