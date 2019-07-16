  • KDKA TVOn Air

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A downed tree blocked a street in the city’s Manchester section for much of the morning.

The tree fell overnight, closing Columbus Avenue between Chateau and Manhattan Streets.

(Photo Credit: KDKA)

Pittsburgh Public Works crews were called in remove it. The brought in heavy equipment and chainsaw to cut it up and then turn it into mulch.

The tree fell on top of a car, and also brought down some power lines. Electricity was out to some people in the neighborhood.

Officials did not say how much damage was done to the car.

