PITTSBURGH (KDKA/CNN) — IHOP celebrates its 61st birthday Tuesday, capping off a momentous year that introduced a fake name change and a new menu item.

The breakfast chain is commemorating its anniversary by selling a stack of its signature buttermilk pancakes for 58 cents, a nod to its founding in 1958. The deal is available Tuesday only from 7 am to 7 pm at IHOP’s restaurants in the United States.

There are three IHOP’s in Pittsburgh, and a full list of restaurants in the area can be found here.

