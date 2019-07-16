Comments
PITTSBURGH (KDKA/CNN) — IHOP celebrates its 61st birthday Tuesday, capping off a momentous year that introduced a fake name change and a new menu item.
The breakfast chain is commemorating its anniversary by selling a stack of its signature buttermilk pancakes for 58 cents, a nod to its founding in 1958. The deal is available Tuesday only from 7 am to 7 pm at IHOP’s restaurants in the United States.
There are three IHOP’s in Pittsburgh, and a full list of restaurants in the area can be found here.
