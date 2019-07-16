PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A SWAT team surrounded a house in Homewood today, looking for a man with multiple arrest warrants.
The Pittsburgh Police say they observed the male near Tioga Street just after 4:30 pm. They say they knew he had multiple active arrest warrants, so they tried to arrest him.
HAPPENING NOW: A portion of Hamilton Avenue in Homewood is blocked off right now. Officers have their guns drawn and are focusing in on a red brick building. We were told a suspect is inside. A negotiator is at the scene @KDKA pic.twitter.com/CUI93bSbQL
— Rachele Mongiovi (@4RacheleM) July 16, 2019
They say he fled on food and ran into a home in the 7300 block of Hamilton Avenue.
The male had a history of gun violence, the police say, so to ensure the safety of anyone in the home and the people gathering in the streets, SWAT and Tactical Negotiations teams were called in to assist and establish contact.
They say they executed a search warrant after a female surrendered and a pitbull was removed from the home. They found John McClendon, 33, of Homewood hiding in a concealed area of the scene.
He was taken into custody.
He now faces flight to avoid apprehension as well as his other outstanding warrants for gun and drug violations.