Filed Under:Andy Sheehan, Bankruptcy, Bishop David Zubik, Local TV, Pittsburgh Catholic Diocese, Pittsburgh News


PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Catholic Diocese of Pittsburgh is not declaring bankruptcy, but it must take several steps to avoid it.

That is the message that Pittsburgh Bishop David Zubik told nearly all of the priests and deacons in the diocese at special meeting held at St. Paul Seminary.

The bishop revealed that since the grand jury report on child sexual abuse, Mass attendance is down nine percent and collections are down 11 percent.

Also, claims to the victims’ compensation fund are higher than the 250 expected.

RELATED STORIES:

The diocese has been forced to eliminate 32 administrative positions and the bishop warned that schools must begin operating in the black or face possible closure.

Stay with KDKA for the latest on this developing story.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s