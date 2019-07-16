PITTSBURGH (KDKA)– There’s a new record holder for steepest street in the world, and it’s not Pittsburgh.
Pittsburghers have long believed that Canton Avenue in Beechview, with its 37% grade, deserved the Guinness World Record title.
However, according to Triblive.com, a street in Wales has officially been declared the steepest, coming in with a 37.45% grade.
On Tuesday, Guinness presented a plaque to residents stating that the street of Ffordd Pen Llech in the seafront town of Harlech, 245 miles northwest of London, was tops.
Even though Google Maps lists Canton Avenue as the steepest street in the U.S., Pittsburgh has really never held the world title because Guinness has never given the city a plaque. Up to now, according to Guinness, the world title holder was Baldwin Street in Dunedin, New Zealand, with a 35% grade.