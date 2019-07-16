  • KDKA TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    2:00 PMThe Talk
    3:00 PMDr. Phil
    4:00 PMKDKA-TV News at 4
    5:00 PMKDKA-TV News at 5
    6:00 PMKDKA-TV News at 6
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Beechview, Canton Avenue, Guinness Book Of Records, Guinness World Records, Local News, Local TV, Pittsburgh


PITTSBURGH (KDKA)– There’s a new record holder for steepest street in the world, and it’s not Pittsburgh.

Pittsburghers have long believed that Canton Avenue in Beechview, with its 37% grade, deserved the Guinness World Record title.

However, according to Triblive.com, a street in Wales has officially been declared the steepest, coming in with a 37.45% grade.

On Tuesday, Guinness presented a plaque to residents stating that the street of Ffordd Pen Llech in the seafront town of Harlech, 245 miles northwest of London, was tops.

Even though Google Maps lists Canton Avenue as the steepest street in the U.S., Pittsburgh has really never held the world title because Guinness has never given the city a plaque. Up to now, according to Guinness, the world title holder was Baldwin Street in Dunedin, New Zealand, with a 35% grade.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s