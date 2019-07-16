  • KDKA TVOn Air

BETHEL PARK, Pa. (KDKA) – Three people have plead guilty to the overdose death of a woman in a Bethel Park residence.

On Facebook, the Bethel Park Police Department said a 28-year-old died from a heroin overdose in Bethel Park.

Police say the investigation led them to charge Glen Perella of Bethel Park, Debra Taylor and Latasha Walker, both of Carnegie.

The police say all three people pleaded guilty and were sentenced.

Perella pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter and delivery of a controlled substance. Taylor pleaded guilty to drug delivery resulting in death and delivery of a controlled substance. Walker pleaded guilty to delivery of a controlled substance.

“BPPD will continue to aggressively investigate and prosecute those responsible for bringing these illegal drugs into our community,” the post says.

