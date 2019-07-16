



— Nashville may be known as “Music City,” but a local woman who apparently didn’t like the song her boyfriend was singing is under arrest after allegedly punching him and threatening him with a box cutter.

The victim told police that he was sitting in his bedroom listening to music and singing on Sunday, but his girlfriend, Cortney R. King, did not like the lyrics of the song he was singing and punched him, WSMV reported.

He said King also threatened him with a box cutter, but she did not approach him with it.

The victim was injured in the upper part of his face. He declined to press charges, but Metro Nashville PD officers said they had probable cause to press charges on his behalf.

King was charged with two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. She was booked into jail on $11,000 bond.

No word on what song the victim was singing he was allegedly attacked.