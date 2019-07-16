Comments
Karcher Indoor Wet-Dry Vac
Visit the links below for more on today’s guests & topics:
MORE DR. FRANK LINKS:
Karcher Indoor Wet-Dry Vac
Dynatrap Flylight Insect & Mosquito Trap
Factor 4 Synthetic Wax System by Rustoleum
Continental Extremesport Tires
Lavario Portable Clothes Washer
Snowie 2 Home Ice Shaver
Korin Anti-Theft Travel Backpack
Travel John Disposable Urinals
Maxsa Dual Laser “Park Right”
“Fusion 2GO 3.0” Cell Phone Signal Booster by SureCall
Tub O’ Scrub Waterless Heavy Duty Hand Cleaner