



ROSS TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — A stretch of a busy road in Ross Township is now shut down as crews work to repair a bridge that was partly washed away.

Maryann Hepp said a stretch of Thompson Run Road in Ross Township has been closed for quite awhile, and she’s frustrated.

“It’s a pain in the you know where,” said Maryann Hepp. “I gotta go all the way around to get on Route 8 now, so it is an inconvenience,” said Hepp.

Allegheny County Public Works crews closed Thompson Run between Radcliff Drive and Evergreen Road in both directions Monday afternoon to fix part of the bridge that washed away during some storms. Plus, to prevent people from driving around the construction signs.

The southbound lane was the only lane closed since June.

Public Works officials said drivers were ignoring the closure and shut both lanes down all together.

Angelo Pampena, with PennDOT District 11, said crews have been out trying to clean up what’s left of last week’s storms before the rain falls again.

“Crews have been out just trying to clean off the top of inlets and make sure all the drainage is functioning,” said Pampena.

They’ve been focusing on specific areas like Route 28.

“We had a flusher there yesterday. Another flusher truck is there today trying to suck out all the debris and clean that up right now,” said Pampena.

As far as Kittanning Pike, Pampena said that will take longer to clean-up. He said the pipes are clogged, making it tough for water to drain.

In addition to Kittanning Pike, 279 is also a focus.

“The area on 279, we’ve had some issues. We’ve had excavators out there making sure the systems are functioning right now,” said Pampena.

A spokesperson with county Public Works said the stretch of Thompson Run Road will likely be closed for at least the next week and a half, possibly longer depending on the weather. Traffic will be detoured using Siebert Road, McKnight Road and Babcock Boulevard.