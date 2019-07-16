Comments
SANDUSKY, OHIO (KDKA) — A post circulating on Facebook offering free tickets to Cedar Point is fake.
The amusement park went to social media to address the fake post, saying, “Heads up: This post is a SCAM!”
The fake giveaway promised four free tickets to Cedar Point in honor of the park’s 50th anniversary.
According to the park’s website, Cedar Point officially opened in 1870.
The copyright date on the description of the ticket is 2016, another sign that it is a scam.
Cedar Point also announced that any of the park’s promotions will be posted through their official social channels or a reputable partners.
