  • KDKA TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    2:00 PMThe Talk
    3:00 PMDr. Phil
    4:00 PMKDKA-TV News at 4
    5:00 PMKDKA-TV News at 5
    6:00 PMKDKA-TV News at 6
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Cedar Point Amusement Park, Ohio, Scam, Ticket Scam


SANDUSKY, OHIO (KDKA) — A post circulating on Facebook offering free tickets to Cedar Point is fake.

The amusement park went to social media to address the fake post, saying, “Heads up: This post is a SCAM!”

The fake giveaway promised four free tickets to Cedar Point in honor of the park’s 50th anniversary.

According to the park’s website, Cedar Point officially opened in 1870.

The copyright date on the description of the ticket is 2016, another sign that it is a scam.

Cedar Point also announced that any of the park’s promotions will be posted through their official social channels or a reputable partners.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s