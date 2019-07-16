



GREENSBURG (KDKA) — Getting to the bottom of a huge sinkhole in Greensburg, Westmoreland County, is a bigger challenge than crews originally thought.

The massive hole between Route 30 and the Towne Square Drive is impacting traffic and businesses in the Greensburg Commerce Park.

Late Tuesday night, KDKA’s Kym Gable learned that PennDOT had capped off a break in the storm drainage pipe that runs beneath the area. It was about 30 feet down.

However, the depth of the actual sinkhole is about 50 to 60 feet. It’s estimated to be about 60 feet wide as well.

It was discovered on Thursday.

Woody Weissinger, project director for Greensburg Commerce Park, told Gable, “Our landscapers were out here cutting grass and they discovered probably a 30-foot hole that had developed.”

But as they called in excavators to uncover a cause, the problem worsened.

“A whole lot more than what I thought,” said Weissinger. “It’s turned into a small nightmare.”

PennDOT will be responsible for repairing the pipe, which was installed in the 1950s. Traffic was down to one lane on busy Route 30, and crews erected barricades to protect motorists.

Weissinger is also concerned about Towne Square Drive, which is developing cracks in the pavement as a result of the ongoing work.

Another worry is the weather.

“They’ll be working through the night until we can get that filled back up to where it’s stabilized before the rain comes in,” said Weissinger.

Westmoreland County Officials confirmed a large sinkhole Tuesday at the 100 block of Towne Square Drive, in front of the Gander Mountain Outdoor Store.