  • KDKA TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PMKDKA-TV News at Noon
    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    2:00 PMThe Talk
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Beaver County, Camp Kon-o-kwee, Camping, Fatal Fall, Somerset County, YMCA

FORT HILL, Pa. (AP) — Authorities say a 15-year-old boy attending a teen wilderness camp in western Pennsylvania has died after he was injured during an outing.

But it’s not yet known how the accident occurred.

Authorities say the teen fell Monday and was flown to a hospital. He died there later that day. His name has not been disclosed.

The teen was attending the camp through Fombell-based YMCA Camp Kon-O-Kwee Spencer in Beaver County. Campers there were on an outing near YMCA Deer Valley Camp in Fort Hill in Somerset County.

The wilderness camp has been canceled for the rest of the week, and counseling was being offered to campers and staff.

No other injuries were reported in the accident, which is being investigated by state police.

(© Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s