



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The man who pleaded guilty to a deadly DUI crash on the Parkway North that killed his niece received his sentence.

Taylor Jefferson was trying to back up on the highway when his vehicle was struck by an oncoming car.

The crash killed his niece, 2-year-old Saryiah Jefferson.

Judge Thomas Flaherty issued a sentence of 3-6 years, plus one year probation, on Tuesday to Taylor Jefferson.

The 26-year-old from Penn Hills sat in the courtroom in a red jumpsuit and didn’t say too much. He is currently serving 3 1/2-7 years for a different crime.

Judge Flaherty issued the latest sentence after Taylor Jefferson pleaded guilty in June to charges, including homicide by vehicle, driving under the influence, involuntary manslaughter, and endangering the welfare of children.

The judge told Jefferson the court could not impose a sentence that you imposed on yourself, in reference to the loss of his niece.

According to state police, Taylor Jefferson was backing up in the left-hand lane of the Parkway North when he was hit by an oncoming car more than two years ago.

They determined he was doing about 15 miles per hour in reverse, while the car behind him was doing about 60 to 70 miles per hour. They believe Taylor Jefferson was backing up because he missed the Perrysville Exit.

According to the criminal complaint, his brother — Tyrek Jeffreson — was in the passenger seat. He is also charged in this case.

Saryiah Jefferson was in the back, not in a car seat or wearing a seat belt. She died from her injuries suffered in the crash, and police said Saryiah Jefferson would have likely survived if she was buckled in.

Police said the brothers seemed confused and believe the two of them had been smoking marijuana.

The judge said Tuesday’s sentence will start once his current sentence ends.

According to the district attorney’s office, the victim’s family consented to this sentence.