PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Allegheny Health Network and Pittsburgh Riverhounds are teaming up to build a massive new sports health complex in western Pennsylvania.

According Highmark Health officials, the AHN Montour Health + Sports Medicine Center will be located in Coraopolis next to the Montour Trail.

“There is no doubt in my mind that this sports complex is going to be something so unique for this region and for our country actually,” Highmark Executive Vice President of Corporate Affairs Dan Onorato said.

“Not only the Riverhounds are going to benefit from this, but also the community, the kids,” Riverhounds owner Tuffy Shallenberger said. “I do a lot of traveling with the kids for soccer and go to a lot of different venues, and what this venue is going to offer, will compete, if not be the best in the country. It’s going to be right there with the best of them.”

The 78-acre complex will have 10 turfed soccer and multi-purpose fields, both indoor and outdoor, and a 20,000-square-foot AHN medical facility.

The medical building will specialize in orthopedics, sports medicine, diagnostic care, pediatrics and walk-in primary care.

