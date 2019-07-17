PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — There is a recall warning for anyone with bison burgers in the house.
Northfolk Bison Distributions Inc. is voluntarily recalling ground bison and ground bison patties after an E. coli outbreak, the FDA announced Tuesday.
The FDA said the outbreak is linked to the Québec-based company’s center in Canada.
The CDC and FDA announced that two different strands of E. Coli were found.
Seven states were impacted, including Pennsylvania.
The strains have resulted in 21 total illnesses, including eight hospitalizations.
The impacted burgers have an expiration date through Oct. 8 2020 and were sold in 4 x 4-ounce blue boxes under the Northfolk Bison label, the FDA said.
The company’s ground bison patties are referred to as bison burgers and/or buffalo burgers.
Consumers are advised to return the recalled burgers to the place of purchase for a refund.
