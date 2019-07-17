HARRISBURG (KDKA) — Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf has ordered the commonwealth flag on all state facilities, public buildings, and public ground fly at half-staff tomorrow to honor fallen Pittsburgh Police Officer Calvin Hall.
Officer Hall was shot in Homewood early Sunday morning and died from that shooting today.
“This is a dark day for Pittsburgh, a city that has seen far too many tragedies in recent months,” said Gov. Wolf. “Officer Hall’s family is now facing their very worst fears. I’m calling upon the community to support his loved ones, especially his family, friends, and brothers and sisters who served alongside him with the Pittsburgh Bureau of Police.”
Lieutenant Governor John Fetterman was mayor of Braddock while Hall was a member of the Braddock Police.
“It’s heartbreaking and I want everyone to know that he served our community with the utmost integrity, professionalism and empathy,” said Lieutenant Governor John Fetterman. “He was a supreme credit to our force, as I’m sure he was to the City of Pittsburgh. It’s my understanding that he was shot while trying to break up a fight. That is wholly consistent with his character.”
The flag order says the commonwealth flag shall be lowered to half-staff until sunset Thursday and it will also take place on the day of Officer Hall’s funeral, which has not yet been announced.
Pittsburgh mayor Bill Peduto has also ordered the City of Pittsburgh flag to be lowered to half-staff through Hall’s funeral.
