



Start your day off right by browsing through cuddly canines! There are dozens of dogs up for adoption right here in Pittsburgh.

Hoodline partnered with Petfinder, an online adoption site that lists “more than 315,000 adoptable pets from nearly 14,000 animal shelters and rescue groups” to bring you this roundup of dogs near you.

(Details like pet availability, training, vaccinations and other features are based on data provided by Petfinder and may be subject to change; contact the shelter for the latest information.)

Sparky, treeing walker coonhound

Sparky is a male treeing walker coonhound dog in the care of Forever Home Beagle Rescue.

Sparky is friendly as can be, and he gets along well with cats, dogs and children. No need to worry: He is already house-trained, neutered and has all his shots. Sparky is a special needs pet, so please inquire about his specific care requirements.

Here’s more about Sparky:

Sparky is about two years old and has good potty training habits. He gets a little nervous in crates. He loves to be attached to his owners. He also has minor seizures, which are well controlled with inexpensive medication.

Read more about how to adopt Sparky on Petfinder.

Mars Rover, treeing walker coonhound

Mars Rover is a female treeing walker coonhound dog currently residing at Senior Pet and Animal Rescue, Inc.

Mars Rover gets along well with other dogs. She is already spayed, and she has all her shots. She’s mastered her house-training etiquette.

Here’s more Mars Rover:

Mars Rover is a sweet, well-adjusted pup who loves and comforts children. She likes taking short walks with her family once or twice a day. Mars Rover is accustomed to being left home alone during the work day.

Read more about Mars Rover on Petfinder.

Brie Brie, pit bull terrier mix

Brie Brie is a lovable female pit bull terrier mix in the care of Humane Animal Rescue.

Her vaccinations are already up to date, and she is spayed.

Here’s more about Brie Brie:

Brie Brie is an enthusiastic gal that wants to learn new tricks and work on perfecting her manners. She likes going on walks and relaxing at home with a nice, long cuddle afterwards. Brie Brie would do best in a home without other pups.

Read more about how to adopt Brie Brie on Petfinder.

Charlie, bull terrier mix

Charlie is a male bull terrier mix currently residing at Humane Animal Rescue (North).

He’s been vaccinated and neutered.

Here’s more about Charlie:

This pup prefers kissing your face and cuddling on your lap, along with a good play session.

Apply to adopt Charlie today at Petfinder.