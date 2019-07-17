PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The National Weather Service has issued an Excessive Heat Watch for the area.

It is in effect from 12:00 p.m. Friday until 8:00 p.m. Saturday.

As afternoon temperatures rise later this week, portions of the area are expected to reach Heat Advisory (heat index of 100-104°F) and/or Excessive Heat Warning criteria (heat index > 105°F). An Excessive Heat Watch has been issued for noon Friday through 8 PM Saturday. pic.twitter.com/5qdROQefpR

We have heard it before, “It’s not the heat, it’s the humidity.”

It will actually be *BOTH*, as we round out the week. Air temperatures will reach into the mid-90s, both Friday and Saturday.

Dew points both days will likely lift into the low to mid-70s (these are Louisiana type dew points), so the humidity will be exceptionally high.

When you factor both of these elements together, it will feel like 100 to 105 degrees with the Heat Index.

When the temperatures and humidity levels are this high, it is important to take precautions. Of course, you will want to try and limit your exposure to the heat. That is easier said than done, in some cases. If you are spending time outdoors, wear light clothing, drink plenty of fluids, and take frequent breaks (in the shade if possible).

The heat wave will come to an end with thunderstorms on Sunday and Monday. By Tuesday, high temperatures will only be in the upper 70s with much more comfortable dew points in the mid to upper 50s. That more comfortable weather should last a few days.