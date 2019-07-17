



Looking for the best fitness options near you?

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top fitness spots around Pittsburgh, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of the best spots to venture next time you’re in the market for fitness.

1. Ascend

PHOTO: AMIT D./YELP

Topping the list is Ascend. Located at 2141 Mary St. in Southside Flats, the rock-climbing, yoga and personal-training spot is the highest-rated fitness spot in Pittsburgh, boasting five stars out of 34 reviews on Yelp.

2. Stout PGH

PHOTO: STOUT PGH/YELP

Next up is Strip District’s Stout PGH, situated at 2626 Railroad St. With five stars out of 33 reviews on Yelp, the martial arts spot has proven to be a local favorite.

3. Yoga Love

PHOTO: DAVID B./YELP

East Liberty’s Yoga Love, located at 134 S. Highland Ave., Floor 2, is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the yoga spot five stars out of 16 reviews.

This story was created automatically using local business data, then reviewed and augmented by an editor.Click here for more about what we’re doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.