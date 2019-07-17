



In search of a fresh New American spot?

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top New American spots around Pittsburgh, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of where to venture next time you’re on the hunt.

1. Täkō

Topping the list is täkō. Located at 214 Sixth St. in Central Business District, the New American and Mexican spot is the most popular New American restaurant in Pittsburgh, boasting 4.5 stars out of 1,344 reviews on Yelp.

2. Butcher And The Rye

PHOTO: SHER Y./YELP

Next up is Central Business District’s Butcher and the Rye, situated at 212 Sixth St. With 4.5 stars out of 907 reviews on Yelp, the butcher, cocktail bar and New American spot has proven to be a local favorite.

3. Carmella’s Plates & Pints

PHOTO: CRYSTAL S./YELP

Southside Flats’ Carmella’s Plates & Pints, located at 1908 E. Carson St., is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the cocktail bar and New American spot 4.5 stars out of 225 reviews.

