



HARRISVILLE, Pa. (KDKA)– A local Navy couple gets to build the house of their dreams thanks to Homes For Our Troops.

Justin Hendrickson, of Butler County, was a Navy corpsman who was deployed to Iraq in 2005. During a mission, Hedrickson’s vehicle drove over an explosive device resulting in his right leg being amputated.

Within three months, after many surgeries and therapies, he was able to walk on a prosthetic leg, but he still struggled to move around his own home.

His wife, Jennie Hendrickson, was also fighting her own battle after she was diagnosed with brain cancer in the fall of 2016.

“Having a house where not only it could help allow me to take care of myself by being in a wheelchair, but I can also take care of her. That’s a load off,” says Justin.

Homes For Our Troops has customized an open floorplan that will give Justin access to all parts of the house, making it a safe environment to perform daily tasks for himself while also watching after Jennie.

Justin says, “This home will allow us to live as normal of a life as we can. It’s an opportunity for freedom and safety.”

The couple has picked a home outside of Pittsburgh to be closer to medical care and their jobs.

Those who want to get involved in the project can RSVP here to volunteer on Saturday, July 20 at 10 a.m.

A key ceremony will be held for the couple to view their new home on Saturday, August 3.