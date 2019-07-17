



COLUMBUS, Ohio (KDKA) — An Ohio mother needs your help in finding her daughter’s special doll.

Jessica Osborne posted early Wednesday morning on Facebook that her daughter lost her “daddy doll.”

The doll is a military-themed stuffed doll with the picture of Obsorne’s husband inside. The doll has a digital camouflage design with a pouch on the face, where the picture of Osborne’s husband is.

“She is devastated,” Osborne posted. “We use it often when he trains and she isn’t able to see or speak to him.”.

The doll was lost while they were at the Larosas Pizzeria and Dairy Queen on Columbus Avenue. She said the doll is possibly in the area.

Osborne posted on Facebook at approximately 11:04 a.m. on Wednesday saying the daddy doll has not yet been found.

As of Wednesday afternoon, her original Facebook post asking for assistance has been shared nearly 5,000 times.

The picture shared on Osborne’s Facebook is not the lost doll. The missing one does not have dog tags or logos on the legs.