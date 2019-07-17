



Start your day off right by browsing through fluffy felines near you! There are dozens of kittens up for adoption right here in Pittsburgh.

Hoodline partnered with Petfinder, an online adoption site that lists “more than 315,000 adoptable pets from nearly 14,000 animal shelters and rescue groups” to bring you this roundup of kittens near you.

(Details like pet availability, training, vaccinations and other features are based on data provided by Petfinder and may be subject to change; contact the shelter for the latest information.)

Betty, domestic shorthair

Betty is a female domestic shorthair kitten staying at Pittsburgh C.A.T.

Betty is happy to keep company with children, cats and dogs. She’s mastered her house-training etiquette and has all her shots.

Here’s more about Betty:

Betty is a little shy at first, but once she knows you, she’s affectionate and sweet. She is also super playful, and likes the laser pointer, the tunnel and the ball spinner. She enjoys climbing the cat tree and wrestling with her furry friends.

Apply to adopt Betty today at Petfinder.

Tyke, domestic shorthair

Tyke is a male domestic shorthair kitten currently housed at Pittsburgh C.A.T.

Tyke gets along well with kids, dogs and cats. He has been vaccinated and house-trained.

Here’s more about Tyke:

Tyke is a three-month-old kitten, who loves to play with sprigs. He also loves to wrestle with other furry felines, and enjoys kisses and cuddles.

Read more about Tyke on Petfinder.

Harry, domestic shorthair

Harry is a male domestic shorthair kitten currently residing at Animal Advocates Inc.

Harry is eager to make friends — he’ll get along great with other cats. Harry is vaccinated. He has mastered his house-training etiquette.

Here’s more about Harry:

Harry is very social and loving, and even allows his nails trimmed.

Apply to adopt Harry today at Petfinder.

Gilly, domestic shorthair

Gilly is an adorable female domestic shorthair kitten currently housed at Cats of Crawford County.

Gilly will get along great with your other cats and dogs. She is vaccinated. She is already house-trained.

Notes from Gilly’s caretakers:

Gilly is a sweet, petite girl who is learning to trust people. Once she knows you, she will sit in your arms while making kitty biscuits with her paws. She will also look up and meow at you from time to time. She has an adorable pointy snout.

Read more about how to adopt Gilly on Petfinder.

Violet, domestic shorthair

Violet is a female domestic shorthair kitten currently housed at Just Fur The Love Of Cats.

Violet is a social butterfly, and she’s happy to keep company with other cats. Fear not: She’s already house-trained. Violet has all her shots.

Here’s more about Violet:

Violet is a very loving cat with plenty of energy. She also enjoys relaxing and napping periodically through the day.

Read more about Violet on Petfinder.