



AMBRIDGE, Pa. (KDKA) — A man was electrocuted at the TMK IPSCO Plant in Ambridge.

According to our news partners at the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, officials arrived on the scene at 2225 Duss Avenue in Beaver County after a man was reported electrocuted at 11:12 a.m.

The man, who was working inside the plant, suffered electrical injuries. He later died after being transported to Heritage Valley Sewickley hospital.

CPR was administered at the scene.

According to the plant’s website, they manufacture seamless pipe, heat treats tubulars for applications and provide operations for pipes undergoing testing and inspection at their Ambridge site.